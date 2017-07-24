Eagle Herald











Jul 24, 8:06 AM EDT

Shakespeare's Globe names Michelle Terry artistic director


Multimedia
Oregon Shakespeare Festival

LONDON (AP) -- Shakespeare's Globe - London's open-air, Elizabethan-style playhouse - has appointed Olivier Award-winning actress Michelle Terry as its new artistic director.

The London theater says Terry will take up the post in April 2018. She replaces Emma Rice, who is leaving early after claiming a lack of support from the company's board.

Terry's roles at the Globe include Rosalind in "As You Like It" and Titania in "A Midsummer Night's Dream." She has also performed for Britain's National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and played the lead in "Henry V" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Terry said Monday she was looking forward to helping artists and audiences "reclaim and rediscover" the work of Shakespeare and his contemporaries, as well as new writers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.