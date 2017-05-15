Eagle Herald











May 15, 7:16 AM EDT

'The Crown' shut out, 'Happy Valley' wins at UK TV awards

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'The Crown' shut out, 'Happy Valley' wins at UK TV awards

NBC reviving 'must-see TV' Thursdays with 'Will & Grace'

NBC's schedule for fall TV season

Melissa McCarthy adds spice (and Spicer) as host of 'SNL'

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

LONDON (AP) -- Royal drama "The Crown" has been shut out of the British Academy Television Awards despite nominations in five categories.

The Netflix series about the start of Queen Elizabeth II's reign was beaten to the best drama series trophy by gritty police show "Happy Valley."

"Happy Valley" star Sarah Lancashire was named best actress in a drama, beating Claire Foy, who plays Elizabeth in "The Crown."

Lancashire praised Foy, saying "you have given me the best 10 hours under a duvet that I have ever had."

Coverage of the real queen's 90th birthday won the prize for best live event at Sunday's ceremony.

Wildlife show "Planet Earth II" was named best specialist factual series, and also snagged TV moment of the year, for a life-and-death chase between baby iguanas and snakes.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.