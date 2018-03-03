Eagle Herald











Mar 3, 10:38 AM EST

Teen gets prison for terror plots, including Bieber concert


Documents
9/11 plotter Ramzi Binalshibh and the CIA's 'Black Sites'
A look at home-grown extremist attacks on the U.S. government
FBI's top post-9/11 domestic terror cases

LONDON (AP) -- A 17-year-old Welsh teen has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison after being convicted of plotting an Islamic State-inspired attack on various targets including a Justin Bieber concert.

Judge Mark Wall on Friday sentenced Lloyd Gunton to an indeterminate sentence after concluding he had a total "disregard for human life."

Evidence during his trial showed that Gunton had researched several targets in Cardiff, the Welsh capital, including a shopping center and Bieber's performance on June 30, 2017. The teen lives in Llantrisant in south Wales.

At the sentencing, Wall said "it's not possible to estimate how many people would have been murdered or seriously injured by your actions, as the attack was foiled."

Gunton, who suffers from an autism spectrum disorder, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court last November.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.