Mar 30, 11:54 AM EDT

Mother convicted of UK terrorism offense spared jail time


LONDON (AP) -- A mother convicted of a terrorism offense in Britain has been spared from prison after receiving a suspended sentence.

Mary Kaya of West Yorkshire was found guilty of distributing a terrorist publication earlier this month at Leeds Crown Court.

The offense consisted of retweeting a militant speech by the leader of the Islamic State group.

Judge Peter Collier ruled Thursday that the 57-year-old mother of three didn't appear to have spread radical views on any other occasion.

He said she hadn't tried to radicalize others and didn't present a danger to the public.

Collier gave her a 21-month suspended sentence. She has attended Prevent, a government run counterterrorism program.

