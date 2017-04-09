Eagle Herald











Apr 9, 4:51 PM EDT

Winners of London's 2017 Olivier stage awards


Latest News
Winners of London's 2017 Olivier stage awards

Harry Potter play works magic with 9 wins at Olivier awards

The Latest: 'Harry Potter' playwright: Us vs. PlayStations

LONDON (AP) -- The winners of the 2017 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

New Musical: "Groundhog Day"

New Comedy: "Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour"

Entertainment and Family Show: "The Red Shoes"

Revival: "Yerma"

Musical Revival: "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Actress-Play: Billie Piper, "Yerma"

Actor-Play: Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Actress-Musical: Amber Riley, "Dreamgirls"

Actor-Musical: Andy Karl, "Groundhog Day"

Supporting Actor-Play: Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Supporting Actress-Play: Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Supporting Actress-Musical: Rebecca Trehearn, "Show Boat"

Supporting Actor-Musical: Adam J. Bernard, "Dreamgirls"

Director: John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Theater Choreography: Matthew Bourne, "The Red Shoes"

Outstanding Achievement in Music: The child musicians of "School of Rock the Musical"

New Opera Production: "Akhnaten," English National Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Conductor Mark Wigglesworth

New Dance Production: "Betroffenheit"

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: English National Ballet for "Giselle" and "She Said"

Set Design: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Lighting Design: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Sound Design: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Costume Design: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: "Rotterdam" at Trafalgar Studios 2

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.