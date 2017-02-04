Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 4, 10:08 AM EST

London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation

Britain's High Court blocks new Brexit challenge

UK media regulator revokes licenses of Pakistani TV group

Bank of England revises up UK growth forecasts

Study shows anti-Semitic hate crimes surge in UK

AstraZeneca says fourth-quarter revenue fell 13 percent

LONDON (AP) -- Thousands of protesters have marched on Parliament in London to demand that the British government withdraw its invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit.

Criticism of Conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May has swelled since her Washington visit to meet Trump last month, when she confirmed plans for a return visit by Trump to Britain expected in the summer.

Saturday's demonstration in the British capital involved a two-mile (3-kilometer) march of several thousand people from the U.S. embassy to the Houses of Parliament. Protesters chanted "Theresa May, shame on you!"

Lawmakers are expected to debate British plans to invite Trump later this month. An online petition calling for May to rescind the invite has attracted strong support, but May insists a Trump visit is welcome.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.