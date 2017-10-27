Eagle Herald











New ruler: Olivia Colman to take the throne in 'The Crown'

LONDON (AP) -- A new royal head is about to wear "The Crown."

Actress Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II for the third and fourth seasons of the award-winning Netflix series about the British monarch's long reign.

Publicists for the show confirmed Friday that Colman will star, taking over from Claire Foy.

Colman won a BAFTA for playing a detective in crime series "Broadchurch" and a Golden Globe as a spy chief in "The Night Manager."

Foy won Golden Globe this year for portraying the young Elizabeth, thrust into the role of queen by the death of her father King George VI in 1952.

She has said that season two, due for release in December, will be her last.

Season three, taking Elizabeth into the 1960s, is expected in 2019.

