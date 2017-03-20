Eagle Herald











She's 100! Britain marks singer Vera Lynn's landmark day

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

LONDON (AP) -- Britain has taken a nostalgic trip into the past to celebrate the 100th birthday of patriotic songstress Vera Lynn by projecting her image onto the white cliffs of Dover.

The unusual tribute Monday is a reference to her World War II classic "(There'll be Bluebirds Over) the White Cliffs of Dover."

Lynn was known as the "Forces Sweetheart" for her optimistic wartime anthems, including "We'll Meet Again."

"As we look to the white cliffs on Monday, I will be thinking of all our brave boys," she said. "The cliffs were the last thing they saw before heading off to war and, for those fortunate enough to return, the first thing they saw upon returning home."

Like all Britons who reach 100, Lynn will receive congratulations from Queen Elizabeth II.

