Eagle Herald











Jul 11, 7:51 AM EDT

Vivien Leigh's 'Gone With the Wind' script up for auction

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Vivien Leigh's 'Gone With the Wind' script up for auction

Box office top 20: Audiences still crazy for Spider-Man

Review: A thrilling epic in 'War for the Planet of the Apes'

'Spider-Man' slings $117 million debut and Sony rejoices

Christopher Nolan didn't know how famous Harry Styles was
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LONDON (AP) -- Vivien Leigh's copy of the "Gone With the Wind" script is going up for auction alongside dozens of items from the late star's personal collection.

Sotheby's said Tuesday it will offer paintings, jewelry, clothes, books and more belonging to Leigh at a Sept. 26 auction in London.

Leigh won an Academy Award for playing Scarlett O'Hara in the 1939 epic "Gone With the Wind." The sale includes Leigh's copy of the original novel, inscribed with a poem from author Margaret Mitchell, which carries an estimated price tag of 5,000 pounds to 7,000 pounds ($6,500 to $9,000).

The script, presented to Leigh by her co-stars, has an estimate of 2,500 pounds to 3,500 pounds.

Also on offer is the wig Leigh wore to play Blanche DuBois in "A Streetcar Named Desire," estimated at 400 pounds to 600 pounds.

Sotheby's U.K. chairman Harry Dalmeny said the collection offers a glimpse at the private Leigh, "a fine art collector, patron, even a bookworm."

Leigh died in 1967, and her only child, Suzanne Farrington, died in 2015. The collection is being sold by Leigh's grandchildren.

In 2013 the grandchildren sold her archive including correspondence, photos and awards, to London's Victoria & Albert Museum for an undisclosed sum.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.