Jan 16, 8:13 AM EST

UK leader Theresa May to appear in US Vogue magazine

LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to appear in the American edition of Vogue magazine.

May's Downing Street office says the pictures for the April edition were shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Downing Street says there's no connection between the photographs and May's visit to the United States, which is expected in the next few months.

May's fashion choices have made headlines in Britain for years. Known for her elegant shoes, May was once criticized by a member of her party, Nicky Morgan, for appearing in a U.K. magazine wearing a pair of 995 pound ($1,211) leather pants.

The controversy, dubbed "Trousergate" by the British media, set off a debate on double standards, because of the focus on the wardrobes of female politicians and not their male counterparts.

