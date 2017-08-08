Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 8, 6:28 AM EDT

UK police seek jogger who pushed woman into path of bus


LONDON (AP) -- British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus.

London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her.

Sgt. Mat Knowles said "it was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."

Police say the woman saw the jogger running back across the bridge about 15 minutes later and tried in vain to speak to him.

Officers are seeking a white man in his 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair.

