Eagle Herald











May 17, 7:13 PM EDT

'Bridget Jones' author wins comic fiction prize, and a pig

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

LONDON (AP) -- Helen Fielding's latest book about the misadventures of indomitable singleton Bridget Jones won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for comic fiction Thursday, gaining the writer rewards that include champagne and a pig.

"Bridget Jones's Baby: The Diaries" was declared winner the prize named in honor of novelist P.G. Wodehouse.

The book sees Bridget uncertain which of her rival beaus - stalwart Mark Darcy or fickle Daniel Cleaver - is the father of her child.

It was released to accompany the movie of the same name.

Fielding will receive a Gloucester Old Spot pig, a jeroboam of champagne and a set of Wodehouse novels at the May 27 Hay Festival in Wales.

The author said she is "completely overjoyed to win the pig."

Previous winners include Ian McEwan and the late Terry Pratchett.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.