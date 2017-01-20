Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 20, 5:04 AM EST

Royal Navy removes WWII bomb from River Thames in London


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Royal Navy removes WWII bomb from River Thames in London

Suspected WWII bomb found in River Thames in London

London chief says Brexit won't hurt fight against crime

EU, UK take contrasting messages from May's Brexit speech

Donald Trump wax figure unveiled in London museum

The Latest: Police chief thinks Brexit won't increase crime
Multimedia
WWI Veteran Frank Buckles

LONDON (AP) -- Britain's Royal Navy has removed a suspected World War II bomb whose discovery in the River Thames shut down a chunk of central London.

The Metropolitan Police force says that officers were called Thursday afternoon "to reports of suspected World War II ordnance in the river" near the Houses of Parliament.

Police cordoned off roads in the area and closed two bridges over the river. Nearby Westminster subway station also was shut.

Navy disposal teams took away the 2-foot by 1-foot (60-centimeter by 30-centimeter) device early Friday.

London was heavily bombed by Nazi Germany during the war, and unexploded munitions are still sometimes found.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.