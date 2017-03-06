Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 6, 9:22 AM EST

UK zoo gets license rejected after hundreds of animal deaths


Animal census at the London Zoo
LONDON (AP) -- Local officials in Britain have refused to renew the license of a zoo where nearly 500 animals have died in the last four years.

The Barrow Borough Council on Monday turned down the renewal bid by the South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria in northern England. Chairman Tony Callister says the board's decision was unanimous and was made because the council did not believe proper conservation measures were being followed.

The committee said zoo inspectors had been "dismayed by the obvious deficiencies" at the zoo. It cited overcrowding, the lack of proper veterinary procedures and other severe problems.

Zoo founder David Gill can appeal the rejection.

