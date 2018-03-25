Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 25, 7:07 AM EDT

Fugitive ex-Catalan leader held by police in Germany

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- The lawyer for fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says that he is being held by German police.

Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas has confirmed to The Associated Press that German police stopped Puigdemont on Sunday when he was crossing the border to enter from Denmark. He says Puigdemont is at a police station.

Alonso-Cuevillas says Puigdemont was on his way back to Belgium where he has been staying since fleeing Spain following a failed bid by his regional government in October to declare independence from Spain.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge reactivated an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont on Friday when he was visiting Finland.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for five other Catalan separatists.

This story corrects that Puigdemont was entering Germany, not Denmark

