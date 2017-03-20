Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 20, 4:11 AM EDT

2 reports, 1 conclusion: energy shift must start soon


Multimedia
Oregon Wind Farm
Associated Press Pop-up Link
Latest News
2 reports, 1 conclusion: energy shift must start soon

Australia to expand hydropower project to address shortages

EU: renewables made up 16.7 pct of energy mix in 2015

Saudi energy minister keeping close eye on US oil producers
An interactive look at permafrost
UN Panorama
Arctic lands devastated by warming

BERLIN (AP) -- Two international bodies say the world needs to swiftly shift energy production away from fossil fuels if it is to prevent a dangerous increase in global temperatures.

In separate reports, the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency conclude that fundamentally changing the way power is produced would require considerable investment - though there were would also be big savings and many new jobs.

The reports, released Monday ahead of a meeting on energy and climate change in Berlin, differ in the extent to which fossil fuels can remain part of the mix if global average temperatures increases are to stay below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), compared with preindustrial times.

President Donald Trump has pledged to roll back climate commitments made by the previous U.S. administration.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.