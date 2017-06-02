PARIS (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord (all times local):

10: 15 p.m.

World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls Trump's move "extremely regrettable," and adds: "that's putting it very mildly." But she said the move "can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet."

The president of the European Council says the EU and China are convinced that the U.S. decision is a "big mistake." Donald Tusk spoke after meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels.

Referring to what he called "the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration," Tusk said that the EU and China had "demonstrated solidarity with future generations."

---

2:30 p.m.

Environmental campaigners staged protests against President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, while other nations pledged to double down on their efforts to curb global warming.

In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump's silhouette onto the side of the U.S. embassy along with the words "#TotalLoser, so sad!"

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump's decision "extremely regrettable and that's putting it very mildly."

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year's international climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

She said: "This decision can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet."

Anticipating a possible U.S. pullout, officials from China and the European Union - two of the world's major polluters - had prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement,

---

9:20 a.m.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.

Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Keqiang, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels on Friday, and EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The EU and China - two of the world's major polluters - are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump's announcement Thursday.

According to a draft, they will express their determination "to forge ahead with further policies and measures for effective implementation of their respective nationally determined contributions."