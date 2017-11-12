Eagle Herald











Nov 12, 11:58 AM EST

Schwarzenegger calls on climate activists to change methods

AP Photo
AP Photo/Dorothee Thiesing

An interactive look at permafrost
UN Panorama
Arctic lands devastated by warming

BONN, Germany (AP) -- Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution.

Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord.

He said: "It's time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution."

Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for "missing the point" with its messaging on global warming.

He said: "People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising."

Schwarzenegger thinks calling attention to concrete issues, like "so many people having problems with cancer and kids with asthma," is a better approach.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.