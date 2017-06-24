Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 24, 3:51 AM EDT

Colombian rebels release kidnapped Dutch journalists


Multimedia
Smoking Ban Hits Dutch Marijuana Coffee Shops
Latest News
Dutch customs discover rhino horn in carvings headed to Laos

Benelux, Baltic and Nordic leaders meet ahead of EU summit

Dutch police arrest 18-year-old 'terror' suspect

Dutch judge rejects extension of terror suspect's detention

Dutch coalition talks between 4 parties fail again

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- The Netherlands' foreign ministry says that two Dutch journalists who were kidnapped earlier this week by leftist rebels in Colombia have been released unharmed.

Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said in a statement early Saturday that Derk Bolt and Eugenio Follender "are doing relatively well under the circumstances."

Bolt and Follender were seized Monday by members of the National Liberation Army while out reporting in the volatile Catatumbo region near the border with Venezuela.

Bolt is host of a Dutch television show called Spoorloos (Without a Trace), Follender a cameraman for the show, which attempts to help people find their long-lost blood relatives.

The ELN is Colombia's last major guerrilla army with about 1,500 troops.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.