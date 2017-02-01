Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 1, 5:18 AM EST

UK bases official: No let-up on bird poaching crackdown




NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) -- A spokesman for Britain's two military bases on Cyprus says that there will be no letup in an ongoing crackdown against illegal bird trapping on the facilities.

Sean Tully said Wednesday that authorities will continue nightly operations to uproot acacia trees in which trappers hide nets used to snare migratory birds.

Authorities removed about 100 acacia saplings from a firing range Tuesday.

Migratory birds locally known as "ambelopoulia" are considered a delicacy. Trappers use nets and sticks slathered with a sticky substance to trap birds and supply restaurants in a lucrative underground trade. Conservationists groups say that the nets and sticks also trap endangered bird species.

Tully said 54 acres (20 hectares) of bases territory have been cleared of acacia and another 90 acres (35 hectares) remain to be cleared.

