PRAGUE (AP) -- The Czech Philharmonic says Semyon Bychkov has been appointed as its new chief conductor and music director.

The orchestra said Monday that Bychkov assumes his full duties at the beginning of the 2018-'19 season.

Bychkov has been working occasionally with the top Czech orchestra since 2013 and replaces Jiri Belohlavek, who died earlier this year.

Born in the former Soviet Union in 1952, Bychkov immigrated to the United States in 1975 and later settled in Europe.

In his career, he has conducted a number of leading orchestras in the U.S. and Europe.

In a Monday statement, Bychkov said he "felt deeply honored."