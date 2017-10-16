Eagle Herald











Oct 16, 12:00 PM EDT

Bychkov becomes new chief director of Czech Philharmonic

AP Photo
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

PRAGUE (AP) -- The Czech Philharmonic says Semyon Bychkov has been appointed as its new chief conductor and music director.

The orchestra said Monday that Bychkov assumes his full duties at the beginning of the 2018-'19 season.

Bychkov has been working occasionally with the top Czech orchestra since 2013 and replaces Jiri Belohlavek, who died earlier this year.

Born in the former Soviet Union in 1952, Bychkov immigrated to the United States in 1975 and later settled in Europe.

In his career, he has conducted a number of leading orchestras in the U.S. and Europe.

In a Monday statement, Bychkov said he "felt deeply honored."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.