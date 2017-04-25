Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 7:22 AM EDT

German artist Gerhard Richter opens retrospective in Prague

AP Photo
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

PRAGUE (AP) -- German artist Gerhard Richter, whose paintings have sold at record prices, has opened his retrospective exhibition at Prague's National Gallery.

The gallery has put on display some 80 works by Richter, one of the most influential contemporary artists, in what is the first such exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe.

The works cover the entire career of the 85-year-old, including his first work of photographic realism - blurred paintings based on real photographs - of the 1960s and the later abstract paintings he is known for.

In 2015, a 1986 painting by Richter, "Abstract Painting," sold for $46.3 million. It is an auction record for a work by a living European artist.

Prague's exhibition runs from Wednesday until Sept 3.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.