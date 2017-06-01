Eagle Herald











Jun 1, 5:51 AM EDT

Czech Philharmonic conductor Jiri Belohlavek dies at 71


PRAGUE (AP) -- The Czech Philharmonic orchestra says its chief conductor, Jiri Belohlavek, has died in Prague. The 71-year-old musician had suffered an unspecified serious long-term illness, but orchestra spokesman Ludek Brezina declined to give details.

Belohlavek was in charge of several Czech orchestras, including Brno Philharmonic, Prague Symphony Orchestra and Prague Philharmonia.

In 2006-2012, he was chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the honor of Commander of the British Empire.

Since 2012, he was chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic, the top Czech orchestra he also led after the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

He was also guest principal guest conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

