Nov 15, 6:01 AM EST

Ex-Danish film company boss embroiled in harassment claims


COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- The film production company co-founded by Danish director Lars von Trier has launched an internal investigation after its former chief executive was accused of sexual harassment and overseeing a bullying workplace culture.

Peter Aalbaek Jensen stepped down as Zentropa's CEO last year but has remained as an employee. Danish media said Wednesday the company's management had ordered him to stop speaking to the media.

Aalbaek Jensen, who co-founded the company with von Trier in 1992, has denied the charges but earlier said that "it is not that I apologize for all my actions. But I stand by them." Von Trier has not been directly accused.

Zentropa produced films including "Dogville" and "Dancer in the Dark."

