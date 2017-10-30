TALLINN, Estonia (AP) -- Police in Denmark say a Danish inventor has admitted dismembering a Swedish journalist who disappeared from his submarine, but says he did not kill her.

Copenhagen police say inventor Peter Madsen now says Kim Wall died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine when he was on deck. Police say he has acknowledged he dismembered her body and threw it into the bay. Investigators have found bags containing her body parts and clothes.

Wall, who was working on a story about Madsen, was last seen aboard his submarine as it left Copenhagen in August. The next day, Madsen was rescued from the sinking submarine without Wall. Police believe he deliberately sank the vessel.