Eagle Herald











Feb 7, 11:36 AM EST

Violinist Asmussen, 1 of Denmark's best known jazzmen, dies


COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen who played with legends Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Toots Thielemans, has died. He was 100.

Asmussen's son Claus confirmed the death to The Associated Press Tuesday. His father was one of Denmark's best-known jazz musicians abroad and considered a swinging great at home.

Known as the Fiddling Viking, Asmussen's gigs included performances with guitarist Django Reinhardt and violist Stephane Grappelli.

He also was member of a popular swing trio with Danish guitarist Ulrik Neumann and Swedish singer Alice Babs, best known for their cheerful and swinging scat.

Born Feb. 28, 1916, Asmussen is survived by his second wife and three children from his first marriage.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.