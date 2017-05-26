COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- The Baltic region's largest news agency says Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the Baltic country will be expelled.

Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told the Baltic News Service that Russia's embassy in Tallinn, the capital, had been informed. It was not clear when they would be deported. No one at the ministry was available to immediately elaborate.

The BNS said Friday that the diplomats were Russian Consul General Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev, both in Narva, Estonia's third largest-city, which sits on the border with Russia.

In past years, Estonia has caught several spies working for Moscow red-handed, chiefly Estonian citizens but also Russians. Estonia's security service has repeatedly said Russia's intelligence services have strong interest in the Baltic NATO member.