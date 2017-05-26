Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 26, 10:40 AM EDT

Report: Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats


Latest News
Report: Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats

Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees

Russia's UN ambassador to take job in summer

Barred by Russian TV, Navalny creates YouTube revolution

Russia: Islamic State group 'prepared attacks' in Moscow
Putin sits down at piano in China, plays Soviet songs
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- The Baltic region's largest news agency says Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the Baltic country will be expelled.

Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told the Baltic News Service that Russia's embassy in Tallinn, the capital, had been informed. It was not clear when they would be deported. No one at the ministry was available to immediately elaborate.

The BNS said Friday that the diplomats were Russian Consul General Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev, both in Narva, Estonia's third largest-city, which sits on the border with Russia.

In past years, Estonia has caught several spies working for Moscow red-handed, chiefly Estonian citizens but also Russians. Estonia's security service has repeatedly said Russia's intelligence services have strong interest in the Baltic NATO member.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.