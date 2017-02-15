BRUSSELS (AP) -- The European Union's parliament approved a trade deal with Canada on Wednesday, extolling the pact as a sign of cooperation at a time when many political forces, including U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, are trying to halt globalization.

After three hours of debate on Wednesday and years of negotiations preceding that, the legislature approved the deal by a margin of 408 for, 254 against with 33 abstentions.

The vote should close the drawn-out approval process across the 28 member states, where some governments and legislations had tried to modify or scupper the deal. The Netherlands could still block it if it demands an advisory national referendum on the deal.