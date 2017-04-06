Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 6, 8:15 AM EDT

EU imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel


BRUSSELS (AP) -- The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on steel products from China to stop them flooding Europe's struggling steel market.

The Commission said Thursday that an investigation has confirmed that Chinese hot-rolled flat steel has been sold in Europe at dumping prices.

The Chinese exports will now be taxed with duties ranging from 18.1 percent to 35.9 percent.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.