BERLIN (AP) -- A new report shows that greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union rose in 2015, the first increase since 2010.

The European Environment Agency says emissions grew by 0.5 percent compared with 2014, mainly due to increases from transportation and a colder winter.

The report released Thursday comes as the EU is trying to emphasize its commitment to combating climate change.

Greenhouse gases are a major contributor to man-made climate change and most countries around the world have pledged to reduce emissions under the Paris climate accord. President Donald Trump will announce Thursday whether the U.S. will leave the accord.

The European Environment Agency noted that the EU has achieved a long-term reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 to 2015 of 22.1 percent despite economic growth of 50 percent.