Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 11, 5:07 AM EST

EU backs under-fire Iran nuclear pact at Brussels talks

AP Photo
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Latest News
Russian gains in Syria threatened by series of rebel attacks

Drunken Russian man commandeers armored vehicle, crashes it

Rights activist arrested in Russian province of Chechnya

Iranian FM in Russia for talks on nuclear deal, Syria

Top Russian nuclear weapons designer Avrorin dies at 85

BRUSSELS (AP) -- European Union foreign ministers say a key agreement curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions must be preserved as U.S. President Donald Trump weighs whether to pull out of the pact.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Thursday that the deal is "a crucial agreement that makes the world safer."

His remarks came ahead of talks in Brussels between ministers from Britain, France and Germany and their Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the EU wants to preserve the deal "because it is in our interest not to develop or to see that nuclear weapons are developed in Iran."

Under the accord, Iran slowed its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international economic sanctions. Trump has said he would consider scrapping the deal.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.