BRUSSELS (AP) -- The European Union has extended sanctions against Iran by another year over what the bloc says are serious human rights violations.

The EU said in a statement it extended a travel ban and asset freeze against 82 people and also a ban on EU exports that might help in the repression of internal dissent.

In 2011, the EU imposed the restrictions over the repression of peaceful demonstrators, journalists, human rights defenders and others. The sanctions also target those involved in torture, inhumane treatment and stonings or hangings.

The extension prolongs the sanctions until April 13, 2018.

The sanctions are separate from those over Iran's alleged nuclear program, which have been lifted.