Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 8, 11:58 AM EST

European space agency to help NASA take humans beyond moon


Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
European space agency to help NASA take humans beyond moon

Binge Eater: Black hole taking over decade to devour star

Telescope camera boosts asteroid sightings in Tucson

Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 1/2 months
Multimedia
Eco-dilemmas
Walk vs. drive calculator
Earth from Space: Astronauts Describe the View
Group Works to Restore Rivers
Earth Day timeline
Multimedia
LA Opera's Young Artist Program
Audio
Tan Dun discusses his Met debut
Tan Dun recalls his roots in China

BERLIN (AP) -- The European Space Agency says it will contribute key components for a future NASA mission to take humans around the moon within the next few years.

Astronauts haven't gone beyond a low orbit around Earth since 1972, when NASA ended its Apollo program.

The European Space Agency and aerospace company Airbus have already delivered a propulsion and supply module for an unmanned flight of NASA's new Orion spacecraft next year.

The agency said Wednesday that it and Airbus have now agreed with NASA to build a module for a second, manned mission that will fly around the moon as early as 2021.

Orion is eventually intended to expand human exploration to deep-space destinations such as Mars or asteroids.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.