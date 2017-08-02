PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) -- The Latest on U.S. vice president's visit to Montenegro (all times local):

1 p.m.

Montenegro's prime minister is in the limelight again.

After a scene that went viral on the internet when U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to have shoved Dusko Markovic at a NATO summit in Brussels in May during a photo op, the Montenegrin made a memorable slip of tongue in front of visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Talking about a venue of a U.S.-backed Balkan summit in Montenegro on Wednesday, Markovic mixed up hotel Hilton with "hotel Clinton."

Flanked by Pence, Markovic says: "I expect an open and concrete exchange of opinions by the leaders of the American-Adriatic Charter at a special summit later during the day in hotel Clinton." He didn't correct himself.

The slip drew laughter among reporters, and a slight smile from Pence.

---

11:40 a.m.

Montenegro's prime minister says the small Balkan nation has "irrevocably" tied itself with the West and its values when it joined NATO in June.

Dusko Markovic said Wednesday the visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence confirms that NATO member states are treated equally regardless of their size.

Montenegro, formerly a traditional Russian ally in the Balkans, made a historic turn to the West by joining NATO.

Markovic says that "we have irrevocably tied our destiny to the values promoted and defended by this alliance."

He added that "today confirms that when it comes to ideals there are no big and small in the international community despite a country's size or population."

Markovic told Pence: "Thank you for confirming this truth by coming to Montenegro."

---

11:10 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the Western Balkans belong to the West amid strong Russian pressure to maintain influence in the still tense European region.

Tiny Montenegro, which joined NATO earlier this year despite Moscow's anger, is Pence's third stop on a European trip backing nations that feel threatened by Russian influence.

Pence says that "we truly believe the future of the Western Balkans is in the West. And we look forward to affirming the commitment of the United States to building relationships and strengthening ties between the European community, the Western Balkans and the United States of America."

Pence says "I bring greetings from President Donald Trump who sent me here as a visible sign of the alliance that we now enjoy through NATO."

---

10:55 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has told tiny Montenegro that the United States has no small allies and cherishes its alliance with the newest member state of NATO.

Pence on Wednesday described Montenegro's membership in NATO as a "historic achievement" for the Balkan country that traditionally was an ally of Russia in the turbulent region. He adds Montenegro's NATO accession is "a sign of the strength of this country ten years after independence."

The country of 620,000 people and an army of some 2,000 soldiers joined NATO in June.

Pence says the U.S. is committed to enhancing its relationship with Montenegro: "NATO is made up of large countries and small countries but the U.S. has no small allies, and we cherish our new alliance with Montenegro through NATO."

---

10:30 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has praised tiny Montenegro for standing up to Russian pressure when it joined NATO earlier this year.

Pence is the highest-ranking American official to visit the small Adriatic state in 100 years. Russia considers Montenegro its traditional Slavic ally.

Pence said during a formal dinner with Montenegro President Filip Vujanovic on Tuesday evening that "your courage, particularly in the face of Russian pressure, inspires the world and I commend you for that."

Pence said "I bring greetings from President Donald Trump. He sent me here as a tangible sign of our commitment to Montenegro as the newest member of NATO."

Russia is accused of masterminding an attempted coup in Montenegro in October to prevent it from joining NATO.