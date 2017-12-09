Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 9, 4:46 AM EST

2 die after pilotage boat capsizes in Gulf of Finland


Audio Slideshow
Finland mourns school shooting victims
Latest News
2 die after pilotage boat capsizes in Gulf of Finland

101-year-old Olympian's life tells story of Finnish century

Finland: Russian plane likely violated its airspace

Startup event in Finland puts spotlight on European tech

Finland bans right-wing group for being racist, violent

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- The Finnish Border Guards says two people have been found dead inside a pilot boat that capsized and sank off southern Finland.

The state agency says the pair was found Saturday morning in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea. Finnish broadcaster YLE said they were employees with state company Finnpilot Pilotage Ltd., which operates in coastal waters with thousands of small islands.

In a statement, the state agency said that for unknown reasons their 15-ton boat, which was on its way to pick up another pilot who had completed his work, overturned Friday off Porvoo, east of Helsinki.

Local police are investigating the cause.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.