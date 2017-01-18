Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 18, 7:14 AM EST

Airbnb, others sued in France for alleged unfair practices


Latest News
Airbnb, others sued in France for alleged unfair practices

Eyewear giant to emerge from tie-up of Luxottica, Essilor

In long-shot Mideast peace bid, France sees nothing to lose

Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ex-premier

France investigating Renault for possible emissions fraud

PARIS (AP) -- A group of French hoteliers and real estate agents has launched a lawsuit targeting accommodation-rental platforms, including Airbnb, arguing that their practices amount to unfair competition.

Lawyer Guillaume Navarro said they want French authorities to impose the same rules on them as those regulating the traditional rental market.

The group, which targets other vacation rental portals like HomeAway and Wimdu, is accusing the platforms of offering a string of tourism services, including tour operator and insurance services, without proper authorization.

Navarro told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the online platforms are making the most of a "grey zone" in which they are not on the same level playing field with competitors to save money and tedious paperwork.

France is the world's second biggest Airbnb market after the United States.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.