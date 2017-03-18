PARIS (AP) -- The Latest on an incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after seizing a soldier's weapon (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

France's Interior Ministry says no one else was injured at Paris' Orly airport when a man was shot to death after seizing a soldier's weapon.

The ministry tweeted that "the events this morning at the airport caused no injuries."

Explosives experts have finished checking the site, according to a tweet from the regional administration.

The interior minister and defense minister are en route to Orly, according to the national police.

Thousands of people are being evacuated and flights are being redirected.

11 a.m.

Paris police are investigating whether an attack on a soldier at Orly Airport is linked to a shooting earlier Saturday north of Paris.

The Paris police office says a man fired at police officers with a gun that fired birdshot, wounding one in the face, when stopped for a police traffic check early Saturday morning.

The man then fled, threatening a motorist with a weapon to steal her car.

Police say that car was later found close to the Orly Airport.

The traffic stop was at 6:55 a.m., shortly before the attack at Orly.

10:45 a.m.

French national police say that only one man was involved in an attack on soldiers at Paris' Orly airport and reports of a possible second attacker are false.

A national police official said that about 3,000 people are being evacuated from Orly after the attack, in which the assailant was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, Paris police say a police officer was shot and injured during a road check in the town of Stains northeast of Paris on Saturday.

The national police official says so far there is no sign of any link between the Orly incident and the Stains shooting.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to be publicly named.

10:35 a.m.

Passengers at Paris' Orly airport describe gunshots and panic when a man was killed after seizing a weapon from a soldier guarding the site.

A witness identified only as Dominque said on BFM television: "The soldiers took aim at the man, who in turn pointed the gun he had seized at the two soldiers."

Another man says on BFM that there was a group of three soldiers targeted, and they tried to calm the man who seized the weapon. Then the man said he heard two gunshots.

Another witness, identified as Patrick, said he was at the check-in counter when he saw someone come in from outside and the incident began.

A French journalist on a flight that landed from Nice told France-Info radio passengers are being kept on the plane and aren't being allowed to disembark.

10:25 a.m.

The Paris airport authority says Orly Airport is being entirely evacuated and all flights redirected after a man was shot dead after seizing a weapon from a soldier guarding the site.

An airport authority official says flights to and from Orly are being redirected to Charles de Gaulle airport.

The official said thousands of people are being evacuated from Orly.

A national police official says operations to check for explosives are underway at Orly after the Saturday incident.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to be publicly named.

French media reports said the man seized the weapon and tried to flee before being shot.

9:40 a.m.

French police say a man was shot to death after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport.

A national police official said the incident occurred Saturday morning at Orly, and the soldier is part of the Sentinelle special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

No information about the slain man or any other injuries was available. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police evacuated part of the airport and warned visitors in a tweet to avoid the airport while the police operation was underway.

The shooting came after a similar incident last month at the Louvre Museum. France remains under a state of emergency