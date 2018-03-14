Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 14, 4:56 AM EDT

France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices


Latest News
France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China
Latest News
France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices
Latest News
2 Frenchmen on trial for stealing Macron's online identity

Pro-Kurds clash with police outside US embassy in Paris

5 detained in France in counterterrorism probe

French government announces security plan for Mayotte island

French far-right youth official resigns over racial slur
Interactives
Steve Jobs timeline

PARIS (AP) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says he will take legal action against Google and Apple for abusive business practices, a move that could result in fines of "several million euros."

Speaking on RTL radio on Wednesday, Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants. Le Maire added he finds unacceptable that both companies can also gather data from the developers and "unilaterally modify contracts."

Le Maire said he will file a lawsuit before the Paris Commercial Court because "I consider that Google and Apple, as powerful as they are, shouldn't treat our start-ups and our developers in the way they do today."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.