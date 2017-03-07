PARIS (AP) -- French authorities say there are no fatalities in an avalanche in the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, and a large search and rescue operation is over.

An official with the regional administration, or prefecture, says that the operation has been called off.

The avalanche struck at 9:50 a.m. (0850 GMT; 3:50 a.m. EST) Tuesday on the La Carline ski slope, prompting the resort to shut down. French media earlier reported that several skiers were caught in the sudden snowfall.