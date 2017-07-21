Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 21, 6:32 AM EDT

Macron, seeking stronger EU, meets Brexit negotiator Barnier

PARIS (AP) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator with both men looking for more clarity from Britain over its departure from the bloc.

Michel Barnier arrived Friday for talks at the Elysee Palace a day after wrapping up the first full Brexit negotiating round in Brussels.

While Britain's Brexit minister, David Davis, sounded upbeat about the discussions, Barnier urged Britain to flesh out its positions on several issues that need settling before the two sides can negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements.

France wants Britain to clarify how much it will pay as part of the divorce settlement. Macron made strengthening the EU a key part of his successful campaign.

Cameras were barred from Barnier's arrival and Macron's other events Friday, including talks with European trade unions.

