Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 20, 4:43 AM EDT

Butter shortage in France as global demand grows


Latest News
Butter shortage in France as global demand grows

Ex-French intelligence chief testifies at terror trial

France committed to Iran nuclear deal despite Trump decision

France to create new police unit focusing on daily life

France: Security law that replaces state of emergency passes

PARIS (AP) -- Blame the croissant.

French pastries, and butter, have become so popular abroad that the increased demand led to a mini shortage of the dairy product in French supermarkets.

According to the body in charge of listing the cost of foods, the price of butter rose 60 percent in August to 6.7 euros ($7.9) per kilogram, creating fears of a shortage of Christmas treats such as the traditional Yule Log.

Some French regions, including Brittany and Normandy, have reportedly been hit harder by the butter shortage, which is also linked to a lack of milk in Europe.

Dominique Charge, the head of the national cooperative of dairy products, told French radio RTL butter is "more and more in demand in emerging economies like China and the Middle East."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.