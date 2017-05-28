AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 28, 10:41 AM EDT

Who'll win? Cannes gears up for Palme d'Or prize night

AP Photo
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Pirates of the Caribbean'

The Latest: Almodovar: Cannes deliberations went 'very fast'

Who'll win? Cannes gears up for Palme d'Or prize night

Some women-only screenings planned for 'Wonder Woman'

Not exactly Cannes, this film fest is Fargo _ with drones
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
Frenchman and 3 Congolese hostages are released in Congo

Dismay, anger in France at vandalism of De Gaulle's tomb

France: Macron ally faces nepotism allegations, amid cleanup

French president seeks to extend state of emergency

Macron tries to sell plan to reform France's labor market

CANNES, France (AP) -- The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up to award its prestigious Palme d'Or at a glitzy award ceremony.

No single movie has emerged as the clear favorite among the 19 in competition for the coveted prize being awarded Sunday evening.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar presided over the competition jury. Almodovar has made clear that he doesn't want the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, to go to a movie that isn't shown on big screens.

That could bode ill for Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" and Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories," the first Netflix releases ever selected to be in competition for the Palme d'Or.

Regarded as cinema's most prestigious festival, Cannes is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Organizers have declared that next year, streaming-only films will not be accepted for the competition.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.