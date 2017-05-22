Eagle Herald











May 22, 11:52 AM EDT

Gore says Trump can't stop climate movement


CANNES, France (AP) -- Al Gore says that the first four months of Donald Trump's presidency have proven that no one person can stop the climate movement, "not even the president."

The former U.S. Vice President painted a hopeful picture for environmentalists at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. He claimed that some U.S. states have already surpassed the climate efforts of former President Barack Obama.

While campaigning, Trump vowed to "cancel" the landmark Paris climate accord of 2015.

Gore was in Cannes to promote the sequel to his Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."

He also expressed optimism for another cause dear to the French: the future of the big screen. Gore called traditional movie-going "an unparalleled opportunity in the modern world" to directly communicate to a captivated audience.

