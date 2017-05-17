Eagle Herald











May 17, 8:14 AM EDT

Chelsea Manning to participate in documentary about her


PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Chelsea Manning to participate in documentary about her

70th Cannes Film Festival opens amid heavy security

Michael Moore preps surprise documentary for Donald Trump

Clarification: Film-Brad Pitt story

Oleg Vidov, Soviet actor who defected to US, dies at 73
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
French president to meet EU's Tusk, reveal minister picks

The Latest: France's new president meets UN chief

Populist Le Pen now goes for role as top French opposition

5 ideas from French President Macron for fixing Europe

Extremism, jobs, Europe _ challenges facing France's Macron

CANNES, France (AP) -- Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, will participate in a documentary about her.

Pulse Films announced the film at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, shortly before Manning was to be released from Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. The film, to be directed by British filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins and executive produced by "Citizenfour" filmmaker Laura Poitras, is titled "XY Chelsea."

Hawkins will be filming Manning on Wednesday when she is released from prison. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before departing office.

Producers said Manning granted filmmakers "unprecedented access." Hawkins has followed her legal team since 2014.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.