May 23, 7:30 AM EDT

Cannes festival to hold moment of silence for Manchester

Cannes festival to hold moment of silence for Manchester

CANNES, France (AP) -- The Cannes Film Festival said it will hold a moment of silence Tuesday for the victims of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The festival invited all festivalgoers to "show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people" with a minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time.

In a statement, Cannes called Monday's blast "yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible - the artists, professionals and spectators - hold dear."

Disney canceled a promotional event in Cannes for "Cars 3" due to the blast.

Security has been higher than ever at the festival this year, with increased use of metal detectors and an anti-drone system.

