Eagle Herald











Apr 4, 6:52 AM EDT

'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

AP Photo
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' returns to theaters in July

Attorneys: 'Boys Don't Cry' inmate's IQ too low to execute

'Chappaquiddick' puts focus on aftermath of Kennedy accident

Box office Top 20: 'Ready Player One' launches with $53.7M
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
Tourists, commuters seek workarounds to French train strikes

French strikes cause railway chaos _ and challenge Macron

1 man killed in French fairground ride accident

France: Workers strike at Carrefour markets over job cuts

French charge in-law of Pippa Middleton in alleged rape case

PARIS (AP) -- Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.

That's the message from top festival official Thierry Fremaux, who says red carpet-selfies will be banned at this year's star-studded event.

Violators, he said on Europe-1 radio Wednesday, won't be let in to see films.

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said everything becomes "disorganized" and the program "runs late."

But as guardian of one of the world's most glamorous cultural events, Fremaux also has aesthetic concerns: "It's not beautiful. It's grotesque. It's ridiculous .... We want to restore a bit of decency."

Fremaux also said recently that Netflix movies will be banned from competition at this year's festival, which runs May 8-19.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.