Eagle Herald











May 19, 6:29 AM EDT

Cannes apologizes for projection snafu with Netflix's 'Okja'

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Latest News
Greene, award-winning photojournalist, dies in Paris

France's Le Pen to run for parliament with party in disarray

The Latest: French media voice access concerns to Macron

Macron's Cabinet: 11 men, 11 women cross political spectrum

5 ideas from French President Macron for fixing Europe

CANNES, France (AP) -- As if Netflix's entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn't already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release "Okja" was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

The premiere of Bong Joon-ho's fantasy was a heated affair to begin with. It's the first of two Netflix films in Cannes' Palme d'Or competition to premiere.

After protests from French theaters, Cannes says beginning next year only films with theatrical distribution will compete. Netflix's logo was booed by some at Friday's screening.

But the projection was also initially askew, and the packed theater hissed and clapped until the screening was stopped. After a 10-minute wait, "Okja" was restarted.

The festival quickly issued an apology, promising the error was technical and not anti-Netflix sabotage.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.