Eagle Herald











May 17, 6:48 AM EDT

70th Cannes Film Festival opens amid heavy security

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
70th Cannes Film Festival opens amid heavy security

Michael Moore preps surprise documentary for Donald Trump

Clarification: Film-Brad Pitt story

Oleg Vidov, Soviet actor who defected to US, dies at 73

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
French president to meet EU's Tusk, reveal minister picks

The Latest: France's new president meets UN chief

Populist Le Pen now goes for role as top French opposition

5 ideas from French President Macron for fixing Europe

Extremism, jobs, Europe _ challenges facing France's Macron

CANNES, France (AP) -- The 70th Cannes Film Festival is opening Wednesday under sunny Cote D'Azur skies, heavy security and widespread unease in the movie industry.

Security was greater than ever at the French festival, with stepped up efforts to restrict access and even an anti-drone system. France remains under a state of emergency since the November 2015 Paris attacks. This is also the first festival held since the nearby Nice attack last year that killed 86 people.

Festival organizers have said everything has been done to maintain a balance of safety and the celebratory atmosphere of the world's most prestigious film festival.

This year's festival has its own anxieties. Television, virtual reality and Netflix are a larger presence than ever before in the program.

Arnaud Desplechin's "Ismael's Ghosts" will open the festival Wednesday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.