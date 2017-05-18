Eagle Herald











From 'Leviathan' director another damning portrait of Russia

CANNES, France (AP) -- After his Oscar-nominated film "Leviathan" was deemed "anti-Russian" by Russia's Minister of Culture, director Andrey Zvyagintsev has returned to the Cannes Film Festival with an equally bleak a critique of Russian society.

Zvyagintsev was to premiere his fourth film, "Loveless," on Thursday in Cannes, where "Leviathan" won best screenplay three years ago. That film, which also won a Golden Globe, was made with Russian state funding and prompted Russia's culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky, to refuse any further state financing for Zvyagintsev's films.

"Loveless" was instead made with international support. The film is ostensibly about a couple bitterly divorcing, whose young son goes missing. But "Loveless" is filled with state news reports and other sometimes subtle, sometimes blatant references that suggest Russia's politics has bankrupted its society.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

