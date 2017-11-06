Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 6, 3:41 PM EST

France opens investigation into new Charlie Hebdo threats


PARIS (AP) -- French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo has filed a complaint following new death threats received after its latest front page cartoon on Islam and a controversial Muslim scholar.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Monday that it opened an investigation following the complaint.

The latest issue, including the cover, refers to rape allegations that recently surfaced against Muslim scholar Tariq Ramadan. Ramadan has dismissed the rape allegations as a "campaign of slander."

In January 2015, an Islamic extremist attack against the weekly left 12 dead.

